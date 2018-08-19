PTI govt to ensure merit: Ch Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), leader Chaudhry Sarwar Sunday said PTI government would ensure merit in all the institutions of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a hundred days road map had been given to implement it for achieving progress.

The PTI government would take the country forward with elected members of parties and people, he said.

Commenting on Indo-Pak relations, Ch Sarwar said Pakistan wanted to have better ties with all the neighbouring and regional countries.

He said the newly elected government would raise the issues of gross human right violations and atrocities committed by India in Occupied valley of Kashmir.

“We condemned the barbarism of Indian Occupied forces against the innocent Kashmiris besides, detainees languishing in jails, “ he said.