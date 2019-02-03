PTI govt to complete its tenure: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its tenure and conspiracies being hatched against it would be foiled.

Addressing a public meeting held here at Masrial Road he said the

plots to derail the system were in fact against the people, who had

democratically elected the PTI.