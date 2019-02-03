RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its tenure and conspiracies being hatched against it would be foiled.
Addressing a public meeting held here at Masrial Road he said the
plots to derail the system were in fact against the people, who had
democratically elected the PTI.
PTI govt to complete its tenure: Ghulam Sarwar
