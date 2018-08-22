PTI govt to address water issue: Qureshi

MULTAN, Aug 22 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would address the water issue being faced the country.

The water shortage was a serious matter not only for Pakistan but for the whole region too, he said while talking to media persons after offering Eidul Azha prayers here.

All the four provinces, he said, were agreed to the construction of Bhasha Dam.

As regards new provinces, he said two-third majority in the parliament was required for establishing new provinces.

About Dr Afia Siddiqui, the foreign minister said she was a daughter of the nation. “We have made discussion at all important forums over her issue,” he added.

To a question, he said the world was well aware about the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian forces on the people in occupied Kashmir.

To another question, he said the election for new president would be held on September 4, as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.