PTI Govt presented business friendly Supplementary Bill: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had presented business friendly the Finance Supplementary Bill 2019 to provide relief to businessmen and common man.

The Supplementary Budget hailed by businessmen, traders and other segment of the society, he said talking to a private news channel.

He expressed hope the Supplementary Budget would have positive impact on national economy. Investment and export would be increased through the Supplementary Budget which would yield positive results to strengthen the economy, he added.

Usman Dar said when PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic crisis but the country’s economy was now improving due to prudent policies of the PTI government.

He said the country had been moved on right direction to achieve economic goals and such policies and programmes would further stable the economy.