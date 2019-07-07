ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not hold talks with any criminals involved in corruption and money laundering.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N had properties worth billions of rupees in London and Dubai, adding Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had been involved in plundering national money.
PTI govt not to negotiate with any element involved in corruption, money laundering: Senator Faisal
ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not hold talks with any criminals involved in corruption and money laundering.