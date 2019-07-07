PTI govt not to negotiate with any element involved in corruption, money laundering: Senator Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not hold talks with any criminals involved in corruption and money laundering.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N had properties worth billions of rupees in London and Dubai, adding Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had been involved in plundering national money.