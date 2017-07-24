PTI govt failed to deliver: Ranjha

SARGODHA, July 24 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for

Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Addressing a Sui Gas supply ceremony at village Karariwala Tehsil

Kotmomin on Monday, the parliamentary secretary said that government has set new trends of completing development projects with transparency and standard.

He said people want development and prosperity in the country instead

of anarchy and chaos.

He stated that PTI chairman Imran Khan has totally failed to

provide money trail before the apex court despite court’s reminders many times.

Manazir Ali Ranjha, Ch Khalid Masood and Chairman UC Makhdoom Liaqat Ali also addressed the ceremony.