SIALKOT, June 06 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to purge the country of the corrupt elements, who had no space in the Naya Pakistan.

The Sharif family would not escape from accountability for their corrupt practices as it would continue till the recovery of even a single penny of the national wealth looted by them while in power, she said while addressing an Eid Millan party at Daska.