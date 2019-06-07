SIALKOT, June 07 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to purge the country of the corrupt elements, who had no space in the Naya Pakistan.

The Sharif family would not escape from accountability for their corrupt practices as it would continue till the recovery of even a single penny of the national wealth looted by them while in power, she said while addressing an Eid Millan party at Daska.

Firdous said all the members of corrupt gang were making a hue and cry, and shedding crocodile tears to cover another’s corruption. They were not ready to return the looted public money and trying to seek a safe passage to escape from the country.

The corrupt politicians, she said, would have to accept their crime of plundering the national exchequer ruthlessly and deceiving the innocent masses posing themselves as innocent, she added.

Dr Firdous said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was a convict and he should have facilities in the jail like the other convicted criminals.

The time had proved that no one was above the law in Pakistan as the government was ensuring the rule of law and justice in the country, she added.

Earlier, on he arrival Dr Firdous was warmly received by the people of Daska.