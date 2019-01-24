PTI govt committed to purge all institutions from corruption: Ch Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said the people had voted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for purging all the institutions from the corruption.

The people had given mandate to PTI for eliminating corruption from the society, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The present government, under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would make no stone unturned to wipe out the menace of corruption, he added.

The Corruption was the route cause which created the challenges for the people of Pakistan, Chaudhry Sarwar stated.

He said PTI government had launched the accountability process without discrimination. The rule of law, he said, had been ensured for achieving speedy progress.

Commenting on Sahiwal incident, he said the Punjab government would take all possible steps for providing justice to the victims family. He said the children, who had lost their parents in this tragic incident, would be extended all available facilities so that their future could be protected.

To a question, the governor said after the 18th amendment, all the powers had been transferred to the provinces.

He stated that it was the responsibility of the provinces to shift these powers to local level so that visible changes could be observed without facing any difficulty.

He said the PTI government was trying to ensure the local government system, adding that devolution of powers would help address the issues of the common man.

He was of the view that 70 years problems could not be resolved within a few months. He, however said that with collective efforts and coordination, the present government would alleviate poverty and unemployment.

In reply to a question about inflation, he said that PTI government after coming into power had set targets and approached the friendly countries for bringing economic stability in the country.

Saudi Arabia and UAE, he said, had provided financial assistance to Pakistan. He added that finance minister was making all out efforts to steer the country out of the present economic challenges.