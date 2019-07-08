PTI govt committed to protect workers rights: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that payment of Rs 850 million outstanding dues of the pensioners of Pakistan Television Corporation was part of the present government policy in order to protect workers rights.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony here she said that protection of workers rights was part of the Prime Minister’s vision and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was fully committed for realization of this goal. She said unfortunately they had to wait for a long time in getting their due rights, but the corporation had been facing serious financial crisis which caused this delay.