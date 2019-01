UMERKOT, Jan 25 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that the PTI Government could not

be toppled on anyone’s wish and it would complete its five-year term.

He said despite formation of alliance of the opposition parties the government would not compromise on the national interests.

Speaking at a public rally here, he said public interest was more important to them and the government

would not bow before the International Monetary Fund (IMF).