ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the PTI government did not want to limit poverty alleviation to the financial assistance alone, but wanted a durable solution of this issue by reforming various
sectors and creating job opportunities in the country.
PTI government wants durable solution of poverty through reforms, job creation: PM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the PTI government did not want to limit poverty alleviation to the financial assistance alone, but wanted a durable solution of this issue by reforming various