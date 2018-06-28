PTI gave political awareness to masses: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN, June 28 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that his party

had given political awareness to masses and now they could think about their good and bad.

He claimed that a huge number of youth and women were with the PTI.

Shah Mahmood expressed these views during a public meeting in which PML-N local leader and

ex-chairman market committee Malik Nasim Raan joined PTI along with his supporters.

He urged the masses to cast their vote keeping in view the country’s interest.

He appealed the people to accept the PTI chairman’s vision and strengthen his hands.

He criticized the PPP and PML-N, and claimed the PTI would win the general election.

He said that workers were an asset of the party.

Mahmood Qureshi said the PTI had an agenda for masses’ progress and prosperity and the party would fully implement on it. Policies would be devised to improve living standard of the common man, he added.

He visited various shops from Double-Phattak to Bilal Chowk and addressed various corner

meetings.