PTI fails to provide evidence in Panama papers case: Dr Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Spokesman to Prime Minister

Dr Musadiq Malik Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI)

failed to provide even a single piece of evidence in Panama papers case.

Addressing a press conference accompanying Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) MNA Daniyal Aziz, he said all documents of the PTI were based on newspaper clippings, excerpts from books and assumptions which were not acceptable as a proof by the apex court.

He said lawyer of the prime minister had completed his

arguments in Panama papers case.

He said Supreme Court considered its old decisions, verified and non controversial documents as proofs.

The spokesman said the PTI could not prove prime minister’s link in London flats matter, any malpractice and any misstatement in the court.

Dr Musadiq said legal team of Sharif family had provided

money trail, London flats property documents and copies courts verdicts during Musharraf regime.

He said the prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz

had provided details of tax returns submitted by them every year.

There was no loophole in their tax returns and financial

transactions between the prime minister and his children, he added.

Maryam Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz would provide some more documents in the court on Monday, he added.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had provided money trail

of his transactions, adding, Sharif family would accept every decision of the court.

According to lawyer, case against the prime minister was not being heard further as he had completed his arguments, he added.

Meanwhile, Daniyal Aziz said in the case of Bani

Gala land, there were clear cut contradictions in the statements of

Imran Khan at the floor of National Assembly, in a media interview and in the signed document provided to Election Commission.

He said contradictions in his statements showed bad intention of hiding his assets, evading taxes and wrong declaration of assets in the wealth tax forms of 2002.

Imran Khan purchased Bani Gala property in March 2002 but did not

declare it in the wealth tax returns of that year.

Jemima Khan in a verified affidavit stated that Bani Gala land

was purchased in her name in 2002 and later she gifted it to Imran Khan, he added.

Daniyal said according to the US Department of Justice website,

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, USA (the registered agent) transmitted funds of crores of rupees to the PTI in Pakistan in 2012 2013.

The funds were used for staging sit in in Islamabad, he added.

He said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen were seeking

immunity from prosection in Election Commission on the basis of admissibility and maintainability of the case.

Imran Khan refused to appear before the Election Commission

and failed to provide details of party funds, including those generated from foreign countries, he added.

Imran Khan lost $18 million of Zakat money in foreign

investments made in real estate and later, took money from some people to repay the losses, he revealed.

He said the PTI would get dissolved on the charges of foreign funding received from United States and Canada.

Daniyal Aziz urged the court to hold hearing on day to day basis in the cases pending against Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen.