PTI failed to provide any evidence in Panama case: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram
Dastgir Khan has said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed
to provide any single evidence of its allegations against the
Prime Minister in Panama Papers case.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had full confidence and
trust on the Supreme Court and would accept its verdict on Panama
Papers issue, he said talking to a private news channel.
The minister said PTI had leveled baseless allegations of
corruption, money laundering and others against the Prime Minister
but it had failed to prove any single evidence.
He said PTI chief Imran Khan and its other leaders including
Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were having offshore companies.
He said PML-N counsel had submitted all verified documents
before the apex court on Panama Papers.
PTI had submitted two books on Panama Papers case which were
rejected by the Supreme Court on day first, he added.