PTI failed to prove any allegation in court: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to prove any allegation in the supreme court regarding the Panama Papers case.

Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, the minister said the PTI leaders were actually trying to propagate the matter just to mislead the people as they had failed to produce any evidence in support of their allegations.

He said the PTI wanted to stretch the Panama Papers matter to the

maximum for petty political gains. However, it would face defeat in the

2018 general election, which would be won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of people, he added.

The people, he said, were well aware of the PTI’s tactics, which had multiplied its chief’s frustration as he was not expecting such public

response despite strong propaganda.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress. Several new projects were being initiated to improve the living standard of the people, he said.

He said the PTI should pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in government and improve its governance as it had failed to meet the aspirations of the people there.

He said that Imran Khan had even change his legal counsel but he couldn’t prove anything.

He said that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of hatred and malignity in the country’s politics and asked him to change this style of doing politics and try to promote respect and dignity in the politics.