PTI failed to produce single evidence in Panama papers case: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed to produce any evidence in support of its allegations in Panama Papers case.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said, “The PTI was actually trying to propagate the court matter at roads and streets to mislead the people as the PTI failed to submit any supportive document regarding Panama Papers case.”

He said now people were well aware of the tactics of PTI, which had multiplied its chief’s frustration as he was not expecting such a public response despite strong propaganda.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s mockery of opponent political parties’ leaders during media talks, Saad Rafique advised him to start the profession as a comedy actor and convert his party into a theatrical group.

He said that PTI wanted to stretch the Panama Papers matter to the maximum for gaining petty political gains. However he said that PTI leadership would face defeat in general election 2018 while the PML-N would win next election with the support of country’s people.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress. Several new projects were being initiated to improve the living standard of the people, he added.

He said that PTI should pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and improve its governance as it had failed to meet the wishes of people.

Central leader of PML-N Daniyal Aziz said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had used the word “filthy” and “uncivilized” for the PTI leadership.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan should stop misleading the people and show money trail of his party’s foreign funding. He alleged that Jehangir Tareen was a corrupt person.