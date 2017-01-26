PTI failed to produce any supportive documents in court: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to submit any supportive document with the Supreme Court regarding the Panama Papers case.

Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, the minister said the PTI leaders were actually trying to propagate the sub judice matter on roads and streets to mislead the people as they had failed to produce any evidence in support of their allegations.

The people, he said, were well aware of the PTI’s tactics, which had multiplied its chief’s frustration as he was not expecting such public response despite strong propaganda.

He said the PTI wanted to stretch the Panama Papers matter to the maximum for petty political gains. However, it would face defeat in the 2018 general election, which would be won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of people, he added.

Saad said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress. Several new projects were being initiated to improve the living standard of the people, he said.

He said the PTI should pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in government and improve its governance as it had failed to meet the aspirations of the people there.

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said politicians had to face allegations but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the only political leader, who had presented himself for accountability for false allegations levelled by the opponent political party.

He said the people were fully supporting the Prime Minister as they knew that his name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers and that the matter was propagated just to mislead them (people).

Now PTI chief Imran Khan should stop misleading the people and wait for the 2018 election which would be an eye opener for him, he added.