PTI failed to fulfill promise of constructing dams in KP: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial

President PMLN, Engr. Ameer Muqam criticizing double standard of PTI government

Saturday said that Khyber Imran Khan who promised to construct 350 dams in the

province is now diverting attention of people by raising misleading slogans.

Talking to a delegation of Muslim Doctor Association at PML-N

Provincial Secretariat, he said that Perviaz Khattak should tell how many mega

watts of electricity have been produced by these projects. He said that PTI

government has failed to deliver anything tangible while its leaders have

turned a blind eye towards problems of people living in KP.

Muqam said that PTI’s claims to bring health sector reforms are

just a bundle of lies as a matriculate doctor has been caught from an important

public sector hospital. He said it is unfortunate that a relative of Imran Khan

is running the affairs of KP Health Department from America.

He said that ill-devised policies of Imran and his aides have

failed to mitigate sufferings of patients in government hospitals where people

are running from pillar to post for getting medicines and needed facilities.