PTI failed to deliver in KP: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Oct 14 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and

Provincial President PML-N, Engr. Ameer Muqam Saturday said that PTI has failed to deliver in KP and its Chairman Iman Khan is misleading people by leveling baseless allegations against his political opponents.

Addressing a joining ceremony in Provincial Secretariat of

PMLN, he said that Imran is deceiving people by raising false slogans.

He said that Imran has ignored the core issues of people and even did not offered condolence to families of dengue victims. He said Imran and his aides have gobbled up the resources of province while the people who voted his party into power are moving from pillar to post for resolution of their issues.

Earlier, he met with Khawar Mohmand, the son of former provincial minister, Iftikhar Mohmand, who assured him the support of his friends and Mohmand people in the bye-elections of NA 4.