PTI failed to deliver in KP, misled people through social media: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Jul 20 (APP):Provincial President PML-N Engr. Ameer Muqam Friday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to deliver anything tangible in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they were misleading the people by highlighting their achievements on social media.

He was addressing workers convention held for Shehbaz Sharif at Swat.

He said that if the Facebook facility would have not available for people, PTI chief Imran Khan could not have succeeded in propagating PTI government in KP.

Muqam claimed that all the countrymen were proud of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif leadership, for initiating welfare oriented and economic uplift projects in the country.

He rejected the claims of PTI government of revolutionizing education system of KP and said that Shahbaz Sharif materialized the dream of educational reforms by establishing Danish School System.

He criticized that PTI had failed to fulfill its promise of constructing 350 dams in KP, on the

contrary PML-N government added 11000 Megawatt electricity in the national grid.

He claimed that people of Malakand would vote for PMLN owing to its accomplishment and record development work.