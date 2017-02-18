PTI failed to deliver in KP, ignored aspirations of people: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Feb 18 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister, Ameer Muqam Saturday criticized PTI saying that workers of PTI are fed up with the useless political adventures of Imran Khan and its aides who have failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a joining ceremony held in press club here, he said that the party who raised slogan of change has failed to fulfill its pledges made to public during elections.

He said that Imran Khan has ignored the aspirations and real problems of people and is now targeting Punjab government rather brining reforms in KP. He said that PTI Chief is seeking attention by raising Panama case but masses are now aware of his true intentions.

PM Adviser said that popularity graph of PMLN is ascending with each passing day owing to welfare oriented and development inducing polices of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that provincial government is busy in making new experiments instead of making efforts to resolve core issues confronted by people in KP.

He said that those who misled people by assuring them of launching indiscriminate accountability have failed to make rules for Ehtesab Commission. He said that billion tree campaign of Imran was even criticized PTI Nazim, Farid Ullah Khan who said that not a single tree was being planted in his area.

Muqam also condemned recent terror incidents and said that these acts of cowardice cannot deter our resolve against militancy. He said that each and every citizen should play his role to eliminate the menace from the country.

On the occasion, Azmat Khan Daudzai, President PMLQ District Peshawar announced joining PMLN with his friends and followers.