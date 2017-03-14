PTI failed to bring any change in KP: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed to bring any change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in power.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said in contrary to its tall claims to make ‘Naya Pakistan’, PTI had brought no visible progress in its province.

He said KP government did not have any development agenda, rather it was following development vision of PML-N government.

To a question, he said upcoming general elections in 2018 would decide who was most popular among masses.

Daniyal Aziz said PTI was only doing negative politics, had

introduced the politics of sit-ins and used derogatory language against its opponents.

The MNA said PTI also attacked state institutions including the Parliament and Pakistan Television.

He alleged that PTI was involved in using media against the PML-N leadership regarding Panama Papers matter.

PML-N government and its leadership would accept the verdict of Supreme Court regarding the Panama Papers case, he added.