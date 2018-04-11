PTI to face people wrath in 2018 election for not honouring promises: Shehbaz Sharif

PESHAWAR, Apr 11 (APP):President PML-N and Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Wednesday said Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf will face people wrath in 2018 general election for not honouring promises made by Imran Khan during the last general elections.

He said people of KP are looking towards PML-N for solution of their problems and will give overwhelming mandate to the party in upcoming general election.

Addressing a PML-N KP Workers Convention during his maiden visit after becoming PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif said PTI Chief Imran Khan had made various promises with people of KP

during last general elections’ campaign but fulfilled non, creating huge disappointment and frustration among them.

He said Imran Khan had promised to provide inexpensive electricity to people with promise to construct 356 mini power stations but has failed to complete these schemes in the province.

He said KP has vast potential for hydel generation, which remained unexplored during last five years, adding PML-N after coming into power in KP would utilize this potential by generating

thousands of megawatt electricity for people, agriculture and industrial development.

While terming PTI Government’s Billions Trees Project (BTAP) as fraud, he said NAB has taken serious notice of corruption in Billions Trees Project and Imran Khan’s slogans of planting of one billion trees in the province has been exposed.

He said PTI Government had made its own created Ehtesab Commission toothless by making several unnecessary amendments in it, forcing Gen Retd Hamid Khan to resign as its first Director General and hence Imran Khan’s another claims of across the board accountability was exposed before masses.

The PML-N President said PTI leadership was calling Metro bus projects in Punjab as

Jungla bus and was now constructing the same in Peshawar at time when KP Government has almost completed its five years tenure.

He said BRT project has made life of Peshawarties miserable as it has affected people belonging to every walk of life especially business and transport sectors in Peshawar due to start of work in haste.

“I could not see so called change viz a viz metro bus in Peshawar rather found hundreds of ditches, dump of waste and pollution,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan had left people of Peshawar in every difficult situation, recalling that when dengue virus attacked the citizens in Peshawar last summer and PTI Chief was enjoying hiking in Nathia Gali.

“As humanitarian gesture, I immediately deployed teams of specialists’ doctors and paramedics

that conducted free dengue tests of residents of the city besides provided extensive treatment to them that helped control dengue virus,” he said.

The PML-N leader said PTI failed to provide relief to patients as not a single hospital was constructed in KP during last five years.

Whereas, he said state of the art Liver and Kidney transplant hospital in Lahore being constructed that would provide better services to patients of KP also. All major public sector hospital in Punjab were being equipped with latest machinery such as CT Scan, MRI and mobile hospitals to provide quick medical services to patients.

He said revolution has been brought in education sector in Punjab and special endowment fund was setup to help deserving students besides distributions of thousands of laptop computers among

students to help them in studies and research works.

Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital was constructed in Swat with latest facilities

besides long awaited Lowari Tunnel Project in Chitral, reflecting PML-N affection for people of KP.

Former Prime Minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will always remain his leader and his services for the country were praised worthy.

He said Pakistan would be made a strong, developed and prosperous country under leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif while rejecting world pressure had made the country defense impregnable in 1998 by making seventh Atomic Power of the World and first country of Muslim Ummah.

Shehbaz Sharif said long queues of traffic would be seen on GT Road had motorways not constructed in the country.

He said peace in the country was established due to PMLN Government’s successful policies and sacrifices of security forces and now people can easily go to Fata, KP and Karachi that were earlier

considered very dangerous for travelling before 2013.

He said Peshawar is his first home and whenever he came here was much impressed by hospitality of its people.

The PML-N President said that after winning next general election, Peshawar’s development

would be brought at par of Lahore and sense of deprivation of its people would be addressed.

KP PML-N President Engr Amir Muqam and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi also addressed on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Youaf, Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs and Aukaf Zaeem Qadri, PM Advisor on Civil Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and PML-N KP

and Fata leadership were present. The workers raised full throated slogans of PML-N and Shehbaz Sharif ZIndabad.