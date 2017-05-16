PTI escaping from courts for being accountable: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Daniyal Aziz Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was escaping from the courts in cases against its chief Imran Khan regarding Bani Gala residence and foreign funding.

PTI had been creating hype and doing politics on Panama Papers issue and demanding accountability from the Prime Minister but when it came to its leadership, they were using

delaying tactics, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Prime Minister had presented himself for accountability and also provided money trail in the court.

The MNA said there was contradiction in statements of Imran Khan which he had given about his assets.

To a question, he said the government would hold consultation with political parties to develop consensus on FATA reforms.

Daniyal said democracy was strengthening in the country and all stake holders were on same page on matters of national security.