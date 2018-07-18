PTI emerged popular party, to win general elections, claims Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said his party had emerged as the most popular political party and would win upcoming general election with majority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political opponents were afraid of the increasing popularity of PTI among masses and they had foreseen defeat in the elections.

People now want change in the system as they were disappointed with the performance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the past, he claimed.

PPP Senator Mola Bux Chandio said level playing field was not being ensured to his party for the forthcoming general elections.

He said PTI leadership had introduced politics of uncivilized and derogatory language in the country. PTI failed to serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) where the party had enjoyed the power, he added.

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on the occasion that the PML-N would win elections on the basis of its five year performance.

The previous PML-N government resolved major issues which were being faced by the country in 2013 including power load-shedding, terrorism and law and order situation, he said.

He said PTI had been criticizing Punjab government’s Metro bus project, later it also started in KP province but failed to complete.