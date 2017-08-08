PTI doing politics on Nawaz’s GT Road journey: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana
Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was
doing politics on the journey of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif from Islamabad to Lahore via GT Road.
Nawaz Sharif, he said, would be warmly welcomed by his the
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters and workers while
travelling through the GT Road, he said talking to a private news
channel.
The minister said the PTI was disturbed due to the popularity of
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and that was why it was criticizing his scheduled
journey via GT Road.
Rana Tanveer Hussain urged the PTI to refrain doing politics on
non-issues.
Replying to a question, he said some political parties were
supporting Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Tahirul Qadri to pursue
his old agenda of creating unrest in the country.
