PTI damaged political culture in country: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had damaged political culture in the country as they used abusive language against others.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI had also taken u-turn on Supreme Court decision on Panama Papers.

PTI and other opposition parties had stated before the verdict on Panama Papers that they would accept the decision but later they rejected and started negative propaganda, he said.

The minister said the opposition parties were maligning national institutions for the sake of politics.

He said people of the country had elected the Prime Minister with their votes.