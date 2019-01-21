PTI committed to provision of justice, revival of economy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Imran Khan was committed to provide justice, revive the economy and introduce reforms in education and health sectors.

Addressing an event organized by lawyers here, he said providing speedy justice would be a evolutionary step.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to the rule of law and constitution.

The Minister said that in the tragic incident of Sahiwal, Prime Minister Imran Khan will stand with right and justice.

He said that real justice would ensure peace, prosperity and change in the society. The presence of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had provided a golden chance for reforms in judiciary.

If the reforms did not happen in presence of the Chief Justice then it will never happen in future.

He said that reforms in law would provide help justice which was top priority of the present government. The government will take all steps to impart law education ensuring quality.

He said being a lawyer, he understood problems being faced by lawyer community.

He said the government will play a role in solving problems being faced by the lawyer community specially the young ones.

He said despite, all the difficulties, bar and bench had played vital role in providing justice to common people.

The lawyers community supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s agenda to eradicate corruption, ensure economic self reliance and strengthen institutions, he added.