PTI city president to contest elections from NA-155 as (Ind) candidate

MULTAN, July 02 (APP)::City President Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Khalid Khakwani announced to contest elections as an independent candidate from NA-155 with coalition of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Monday, Khalid Khakwani said that he joined PTI in 2011 after deciding to become part of anti-corruption campaign of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

He said that he worked hard to organize and strengthen Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Multan. He claimed that the party promised me

to award ticket in general election 2013 but it did not fulfill its promise.

Khakwani said the PTI had taken those electables in its fold who were facing charges of different kind of corruption.

“After disappointment from PTI, I have decided to contest elections as an independent candidate from NA-155 with coalition

of Pakistan Peoples Party”, he said.

He said that he contact PPP senior leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and ask for support in the elections, adding that Syed

Yusuf Raza Gilani said that if you want to join PPP, you are most welcome, otherwise, Pakistan Peoples Party would support you.

Speaking on the occasion, candidate of PPP from PP-214 and PP-216 Shakeel Labar and Usman Bhatti said that Khalid Khakwani and PPP would contest elections with support of each other. They welcomed his decision of contesting elections as independent candidate.

Senior leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and workers were also present on the occasion.