PTI chief unveils election manifesto

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced its manifesto for the general election 2018 entitled “The Road to Naya Pakistan.”

The main points of the manifesto are transforming governance, strengthening of federation, inclusive economic growth, uplift of agriculture, building of dams, conserving water, revolutionizing social services and ensuring Pakistan’s national security.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan unveiling the manifesto said whichever government came to power after general election on July 25, it would face an economic challenge as the country’s debt had jumped to Rs 27,000 billion from Rs 6,000 billion during the last 10 years.

He said the the exports had declined while the import bill witnessed a significant upward trend resulting in trade deficit. Imran Khan said the value of Pakistani rupee had also depreciated due to increasing trade deficit.

He said if the PTI was voted to power, he would turn Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state purely on the principles of State of Madina. Even the Scandinavians countries had adopted the principles of Islamic welfare state, where laws were the same for the elites and the common people, he added.

Imran said the state institutions had been ruined mainly because of corruption and vowed to bring exemplary institutional reforms.

Dilating upon key points of the manifesto, he said all the state institutions including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau, and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan would be strengthened by bringing major reforms into them. The FBR would be made a fully autonomous institution so that it could be free of political pressure, he added.

Imran said it was need of the hour to eliminate corruption as over $ 10 billion was being laundered abroad annually causing depreciation of Pakistani rupee. “We can bring major reforms in health, education and human resource development by investing that money.”

“We will make NAB autonomous and pursue all cases of corruption,” he said adding, “We will empower the people and devolve power to the grassroots level.”

He said the police department would be depoliticised across the country just like it had already been done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It would be ensured that people get instant justice for which comprehensive judicial reforms would be introduced, he added.

He said 10 million jobs would be created in five years, besides building five million low cost houses across

the country. “The government will not construct houses itself rather it will facilitate the private sector.”

The PTI chairman said business friendly policies would be promoted and reforms introduced in all the state institutions to help the country stand on its own feet.

Imran also outlined the major regional issues and vowed to resolve them. “We will bring prominent changes to the administrative structure in Karachi, ensure successful completion of FATA’s merger with KP, promote politics of understanding in Balochistan and raise the movement of south Punjab province etc.”

He said that his party would boost the economy by creating 10 million jobs and promoting small to mid-level industries. “We will make Pakistan business-friendly and turn the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a game-changer by enhancing bilateral relations.”

He said dams would be constructed besides preserving water to make the agriculture sector profitable for the farmers. The PTI also planned to introduce reforms in schools, religious seminaries and vocational centres, he added.

The PTI chairman said his party would safeguard the national security and defeat the terrorists’ narrative.

Replying to a question, he said a holistic water policy would be adopted to address water crisis in the country.

To another question, Imran said the federation would be balanced with the creation of South Punjab province.

Imran said tax rate would be slashed to widen the tax net in the country.

Regarding Kashmir, the PTI chairman said it was a serious issue and would be given top priority. However, he said the past government was so weak that it could not project atrocities committed by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris at the world fora.

All the PTI’s central leaders including Dr Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary, Faisal Javed, Syed

Shibli Faraz, Waseem Shahzad and others were also present.