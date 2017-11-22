PTI chief never participate in legislation process:Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan give lessons on democracy and roel of the parliament but personally never participated in the legislation process .

Imran Khan was habitual of using derogatory language against others as it was nothing new from him, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said that PTI had been looking for umpire’s finger to come into power somehow and never demonstrated democratic behavior.

Musadik Malik said Imran Khan and PTI leader Jehangir Tareen concealed their assets but they never presented themselves for accountability.

He said Constitution of Pakistan allowed the right to exercise political activity or to form a party to every citizen except for government employees

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) members had expressed trust in the leadership of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by voting against the bill.

Rumors spread by some elements that there were cracks in the PML-N had been proved wrong as the entire party was united under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.