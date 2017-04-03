PTI chief cannot influence institutions: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan could not influence institutions which were working in their constitutional domains.

“Imran Khan must know that institutions are being strengthened and they do not work on anyone’s whims,” she said talking to a private TV channel.

Imran Khan probably thought that he could intimidate the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with his antics, but he must realize the fact that the institutions worked within their constitutional domain, she said.

The minister said Imran Khan had started challenging the institutions, levelling allegations and making unnecessary hue and cry against them after the passage of two years. But it was strange that he had sought immunity from the ECP in the foreign funding case.

If he had not committed any wrong, then why he was reluctant to be searched, she asked.