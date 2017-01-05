PTI changes stance in court on daily basis: Anusha Rahman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) Anusha Rahman Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and its lawyers were changing their stance regarding Panama paper on daily basis.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court (SC) here after

hearing Panama Case, she said the court of masses would also reject PTI leadership.

She said Imran Khan considered that he would be Prime Minster on basis of allegations, adding even he could not be a Member National Assembly in the upcoming general elections.

“The court has to ask many questions on the baseless answers filed by PTI,” she said, adding Imran Khan had nothing more except fake allegations.

PML-N Leader Muhammad Tallal Chaudry said the cases filed on the bases of allegations could not be heard further. He said the decision of Panama case would come soon.

Tallal said PML-N had serve the nation at every platform with complete committment and devotion.

PTI had an issue especially with Maryam Nawaz, because she had worked a lot in the education and health sectors, he said.

“Imran Khan’s father was dismissed from service on corruption allegations,” adding the father of Nawaz Sharif was a prominent businessman of the country.

“We will provide the record of seventy years of business of the Sharif family while he (Imran Khan) cannot provide record of even seven years” he said.