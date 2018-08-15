ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here on
Wednesday offered Fateha for the mother of newly elected
MNA Sahibzada Mehbood Sultan.
Before the start of the National Assembly session, the
chairman went straight to the seat of Sahibzada Mehbood
Sultan and offered Fateha, remained seated with the MNA
for some time to mourn the untimely death of MNA’s mother.
Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah
Mehmood Qureshi and fellow party members also participated
in the prayer for the departed soul on the occasion.
PTI chairman offers Fateha for departure soul of MNA’s mother
