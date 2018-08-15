PTI chairman offers Fateha for departure soul of MNA’s mother

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here on

Wednesday offered Fateha for the mother of newly elected

MNA Sahibzada Mehbood Sultan.

Before the start of the National Assembly session, the

chairman went straight to the seat of Sahibzada Mehbood

Sultan and offered Fateha, remained seated with the MNA

for some time to mourn the untimely death of MNA’s mother.

Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah

Mehmood Qureshi and fellow party members also participated

in the prayer for the departed soul on the occasion.