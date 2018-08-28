PTI candidate to win presidential election: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attained the required number of members for casting vote in favour of his party candidate for President’s slot.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI would win the presidential election with simple majority.

He said PTI was the largest and leading party across the country, adding Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party both were working for their personal interest. He lamented that both the parties did not have a clear vision.

Shafqat Mehmood said all the political parties should concentrate on progress of the country.

To a question regarding DPO, he said his party would investigate the matter of District Police Officer Rizwan Gondal, adding after thorough investigation, the decision would be taken on merit.

The minister said the present government was taking all important steps for quality education in the country.

About out of school children, he said all available resources would be utilized to enroll these children in the educational institutions