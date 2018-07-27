PTI candidate Nawab Sher wins NA-102 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Nawab Sher from National Assembly constituency has won NA-102 Faisal Abad -II by securing 109708 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Muhammad Talal Badr stood second by

securing 97869 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Muhammad Shahjahan Khan with 19546 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.67%.