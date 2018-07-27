PTI candidate Muhammad Afzal Khan wins NA-98 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf candidate Muhammad Afzal Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-98 Bhakkar-II by securing 138,309 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Rashid Akbar Khan stood second by securing 133,679 votes and Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan candidate Hafiz Muhammad Zulfiqar grabbed third position by getting 6,613 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 67.98%.