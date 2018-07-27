PTI candidate Ijaz Ahmed Shah wins NA-118 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ijaz Ahmed Shah from National Assembly constituency has won NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II by securing 63,818 votes. According to unofficial results

announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal stood second by securing 61,413 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Syed Afzal Hussain Rizvi Najmuddin with 61413 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.64%.