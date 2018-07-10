PTI befooling KP people through wrong claims about hydel power projects:Bilour

PESHAWAR, Jul 10 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Tuesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government during its five-year term could manage to generate only 35 kilowatt electricity, yet it was making claims of constructing 247 small hydel power projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI chief Imran Khan was befooling the people through his wrong claims and advertisements regarding the hydel power projects, he added.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the party’s election campaign here, Ilyas Bilour requested the

apex court to take notice of PTI’s claims and ban airing of TV advertisements in that regard.

Imran Khan had done doctorate in telling lies, Bilour alleged.

He claimed the ANP during its government in KP completed several electricity generation projects including 81 MW Malakand Hydel Power Project, 17 MW Rachai Project and 2.2 MW Michni Project.

However, the PTI government did not take measures for generation of even a single MW of electricity in the province, he said.

The 35 kilowatt electricity generation projects was completed on self-help basis by the people for fulfilling their own electricity needs and Imran Khan was taking credit of it, he added.

He urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the performance of electricity generating company set up by the PTI government in KP, where, he claimed, blue eyed officials were getting huge salaries upto Rs 4.5 million without giving any relief to masses.