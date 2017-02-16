PTI baffled by country’s progress : Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said development in the country has baffled Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and it was trying to disrupt the process through its negative politics.

He said PTI has always played a negative role in development process and now it seemed this particular party was not happy with measures for progress of people.

The mega projects were being launched by present government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in different areas, he added.

Addressing a joint press conference along with PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz here, he said PTI Chief Imran Khan has nothing to present in Supreme Court in Panama case.

He said if Imran Khan has proofs regarding the case, then he should present before the court.

Tariq Fazal said economy of the country was getting strengthened and being recognized by renowned international monetary institutions. The popularity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also being acknowledged in different surveys, he added.

He said Imran Khan has no respect for institutions, adding that he has always tried to malign them.

The Minister expressed full confidence that a verdict on Panama Papers would be announced on basis of authentic documents, presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and truth would prevail.

He said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has been resorting to media trial on the issue.

Tariq said Imran Khan had indicated of compiling new documents as evidence against PML-N, while Sharif family had presented original documents in the court.

Imran Khan had also indicated that “real proofs” are abroad, Tariq Fazal said and urged Imran to bring these in the court.

PML-N Leader Daniyal Aziz said it seemed that the case has political connotations and added PTI, earlier threatened to hold protest if a Commission was not formed to investigate the Panama papers but when PML-N agreed to a commission then it started opposing it.

The Prime Minister, he said, has put the country on steady path of development through launching of mega energy, agriculture and infrastructure projects.

He said PTI cannot compete with development projects of Nawaz Sharif in any way.

Imran Khan was a big actor than a player, he said and added, PTI leader did not have any evidence but outside the court he always tried to speak with new twists.

Imran Khan had always tried to pressurize the government through sit-ins and protests but it will not succeed again in this regard, he said.

Daniyal Aziz said PML-N government always welcomes positive criticism from the opposition parties.