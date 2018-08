MANSEHRA, Aug 6 (APP)::Backed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), independent candidate, Saleh Mohammad Khan has retained the National assembly seat NA-13 Mansehra-I, following recounting of the votes.

ECP sources said Saleh Mohammad secured 108,950 votes while Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured 107,114 votes.

Saleh Mohammad Khan had already announced to join PTI after meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan last week.