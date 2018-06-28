PTI awards NA-13 Manshera ticket to Ambreen Swati

MANSEHRA, June 28(APP)::Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on
Thursday awarded ticket of National assembly Constituency NA-13 Manshera to District
Council Member, Ambreen Sawati.
PTI supports have appreciated party decision and termed it as
a victory of principals. They also lauded PTI leadership including Imran Khan
and Regional President Hazara, Zargul Khan for awarding ticket to a old party worker.
Ambreen Swati belongs to a lower middle class family and started
her political career from platform of PTI. She was elected District Council Member
in 2016 local government elections her native town.