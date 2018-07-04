PTI asks KP government to ensure transparency in its affairs

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the provincial caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure transparency in government affairs.

PTI’s Central Secretary Information Fawad Choudhary, in a statement issued here Wednesday, said it was the constitutional responsibility of the interim government to handle government affairs fairly and ensure transparency.

Referring to the picking of number of caretaker ministers from Bannu, he claimed Imran Khan was contesting election from that area and work on development schemes and distribution of transformers was still going on in that constituency.

He said it was pre-poll rigging and the provincial government must ensure fairness and transparency in the upcoming polls.

Fawad said appointments in the advocate general’s office raised serious concerns. Imran Khan was fighting against Akram Durrani who he claimed was the backbone of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI.

He asked Election Commission of Pakistan to keep a check on the KP government and ensure transparency in its affairs.

Meanwhile, PTI also expressed reservations over the decision of the National Accountability Bureau not to arrest corrupt elements before polls. The decision of NAB’s executive board contradicted the law, Fawad Choudhary claimed.