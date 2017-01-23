PTI asked to explain foreign funding money trail before ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Central leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Daniyal Aziz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should explain before the election commission about the money trail of its foreign funding.

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Daniyal Aziz said that now the people were fully aware of the double standards of the PTI.

He said that according to the Constitution of Pakistan no political party running with foreign funding could be allowed to work and it should be immediately disqualified.

He said that Imran Khan had introduced the culture of maligning political rivals in the country’s politics besides imposing wrong charges on institutions.

He said that Imran Khan was busy in political point scoring by levelling baseless allegations against the ruling party. He said the PTI chief had to face the election commission in the party funds embezzlement case.

He said that Imran Khan had adopted a habit of defaming others but now he had to prove how he got party funds in the names of foreigners.

He said that PTI chief neither submitted his reply in the case neither his counsel appeared before the commission.