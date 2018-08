PTI announces 15-member KP cabinet

PESHAWAR, Aug 26 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday announced a 15-member cabinet for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with two advisors and a special assistant to chief minister.

According to a PTI Media Wing statement, the cabinet members include Muhammad Atif Khan senior minister with the portfolio of Tourism; Shah Ram Khan Tarakai Local Government; Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra Finance; Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer Forests; Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Food; Shakeel Ahmed Khan Revenue; Mohib Ullah Khan Agriculture; Dr Amjad Ali Mineral Development; Sultan Muhammad Khan Law; Dr Hisham Inam Ullah Khan Health and Kamran Khan Bangash Information Technology while Akhtar Ayub Khan has not given any portfolio so far.

Zia Ullah Khan Bangash has been appointed Advisor to Chief Minister without portfolio and Abdul Karim Advisor to Chief Minister on Industries. Shah Muhammad Khan has been made Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Transport.