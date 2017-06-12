PTI a liar political party, waiting for any miracle: Abid

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Minister of State for Water and

Power Abid Sher Ali on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)

was a liar political party and waiting for any miracle to come

into power.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said PTI

leadership wanted to come into power by hook or by crook as its

chief Imran Khan had lust of power.

He said Imran Khan’s attitude was not like a politician and

his way of talk was not appropriate.

He said General (R) Pervez Musharraf had also held

accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family but

did not prove any thing against the Sharif family.

Replying to a question, he said people of Pakistan had

elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for third time.

The prime minister was a neat and clean person and do not

believed in fair politics, he added.

Abid Sher Ali said PTI had attacked on the Supreme Court

(SC) and Pakistan Television (PTV) and its leadership had no trust

in the national institutions.

He said supremacy of law was part of PML-N manifesto and

always given respect to the constitution of the country.