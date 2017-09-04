ISLAMABAD Sep 4 (APP): The International Tennis Federation
(ITF) has allotted three $15,000 tournaments to Pakistan Tennis
Federation (PTF) to be hosted in November and December this year.
According to PTF Secretary Sanaullah Aman foreign players
would be seen in action in these events while ITF officials would
also be visiting here.
“More courts would also be prepared for these international
tournaments. “ITF would also allot more international events to
Pakistan after the successful holding of these tournaments,” he
said.
He said foreign players would be provided fool-proof security
and invitations would soon be sent to foreign players for
participation in international tournaments.
Speaking about Pakistan-Thailand Davis Cup Group II final, he
said he has high hopes for the team to do well in Davis Cup.
“Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq would reach Pakistan on
September 11 after participation in US Open to feature in the Davis
Cup final,” he said.
“The Thailand team would also land in Pakistan on September 11
to participate in the Davis Cup,” he said.
He said Aisam and Aqeel Khan have been exempted from the
trials while two players would be selected from the trials. Muhammad
Abid Ali Albar will also feature in the Davis Cup trials at Pakistan
Sports Complex after his return on September 6.”
“Abid Mushtaq, Shahzad Khan and Muzami Murtaza are currently
participating in the trials being conducted under the supervision of
non-playing captain Muhammad Khalid,” he said.
PTF to host three $15,000 int’l tournaments this year
ISLAMABAD Sep 4 (APP): The International Tennis Federation