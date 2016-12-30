PTF expresses gratitude to ATF for Davis tie in Pakistan

LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP) Pakistan Tennis Federation has expressed its

gratitude to the Asian Tennis Federation for its all out support to Pakistan for allocating the Davis Cup in Pakistan.

This was stated by President, PTF, Salim Saifullah after presiding over

the annual general council meeting of the body at Islamabad’s S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis complex.

According to a spokesman of PTF said here on Friday. Kh. Saeed Hai, SEVP, S. Dilawar Abbas, Patron, Iftikhar Rashid, SEVP, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani Secretary PTF, members of management Committee and representatives of PTF affiliated units, Navy, Airforce, Sindh, KP, ITA , SNGPL, Wapda, PSTA attended the meeting.

PTF Chief while thanking ITF President, David Haggerty, and other ITF

Board Directors, and members of the Davis Cup Committee, for allotting the Davis Cup tie to Pakistan, also expressed gratitude to Anil Khanna, President of Asian Tennis Federation, for his all out support at all forums to get the Tie for Pakistan.

The PTF will invite Anil Khanna as a guest of honor at the Davis Cup tie.

The President PTF also offered a regional Office for Asian Tennis Federation at PTF, Islamabad, he said.

The spokesman said that the tie will be played on Synthetic Hard Courts

of PSB. Additionally, PTF has asked the IPC Minster to help to build three to four grass courts at PSB, on a war footing, so that the next tie, due in April 2017, may be played on grass. It is pertinent to mention that most of Pakistan’s wins at home, have been on grass, and Aqeel & Aisam are extremely good on grass courts.

He said Salim Saifullah informed the house that the President and Prime

Minster of Pakistan had conveyed their congratulations to PTF for getting the Davis Cup tie after 12 long years. Furthermore, he expressed since thanks to the Prime Minister and the Government of Pakistan who had approved a Rupees 50 million æinvestment grantÆ for the Pakistan Tennis Federation.

“During the meeting Dr. Aamir Murad, President of the POF Sports Control

Board (Wah), offered to hold two back to back ITF Futures (Men’s Professional Circuit events), with 15000 Us Dollars prize money, each, sometime in 2017 at the POF facilities in Wah. This was appreciated by the Council Members as this is expected to bring in more foreign players to Pakistan,” said the spokesman.

Secretayr,PTF, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani informed the house that, after a

decade, the Pakistan Tennis Federation was able to hold 10 international Championships in the country during 2016, including four Asian Tennis Tour (ATT) men’s professional Championships, he said.

Moreover, this was first time ever that PTF organized 11 tournaments

with cash prizes above five lac rupees. Before this year, only one or two such events were being held in the country. He was hopeful that in 2017, two to three more Rs 500,000 plus prize money events would be added in 2017,”he said adding “ PTF is also introducing a new circuit for boys and girls of ten and under age groups, with the name of Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Series from Jan 2017, in collaboration with the same named academy in Houston, Texas. It will carry National Ranking points”.

The President PTF informed all that PTF is working on leasing a piece

of land at Lahore & Karachi to build PTF’s own Sports Complex at both cities, said the spokesman.

The House also approved operational rules on age assessments and

eligibility for junior players, to curb the malpractice amongst juniors to conceal their actual age by producing forged documents.

From January 2017, there would be no Prize Money for junior events, as

per ITF rules. The same amount shall be spent on Juniors Development program by the sponsors as per PTF rules, and players will get a combination of tennis equipment and Tennis Training Allowance instead. The sponsorship allocated amount will remain as before so that an incentive to juniors may be secured. House also approved officiating reforms and enhanced the fee of qualified yellow Badge Umpires from January 2017. Minimum of four qualified Umpires would be required for each national tournament, at least one being from another city.