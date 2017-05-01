PTF congratulates Aisam on ATP win

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Monday congratulated ace player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi on winning the doubles title of the coveted ATP 500 Series, World Tennis Championships, at Barcelona, Spain.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and PTF Management Committee, in a statement, extended their heartiest congratulations to Aisam.

Aisam, Pakistan’s leading tennis player, has won his 2nd doubles title of the year and 13th on the ATP Circuit, pairing with his Romanian Partner Florin Mergea.

The pair outclassed Austrian-German duo of Alexander Peya and Philip Petzschner in straight sets with score of 6/4, 6/3, outperforming their opponents in every aspect of the game.

The PTF president said Aisam continued to make the nation proud with his achievements, and “we are delighted at his latest win.”

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Aisam and his partner stormed into the final of ATP 500 Series Championships outshining former world No.1 pair, of Romanian Horia Tecau and Dutch Julien Roject, after a thrilling encounter with a score of 6/3, 5/7, 14/12.

The Dutch-Romanian pair saved 5 match points before conceding 12-14 in the final tie-break. In the quarterfinals, exhibition top-class tennis and zest, Aisam and Mergea caused a major upset of the tournament when they beat the World No.1pair of Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia.

Salim said Aisam is a real asset for Pakistan Tennis, who has not only raised the flag of the country at international level, but also led Pakistan Davis Cup team to Asia Oceania Davis Cup Group-II finals this year.

“We hope he would carry his good form in the upcoming tie against Thailand in September.”